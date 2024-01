An audit conducted by the United States found no misuse of military aid to Ukraine.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said this in a briefing.

"We are working very, very hard to make sure that every system that is provided to Ukraine, there’s a measure of accountability for it. That — that we can assure the Congress and the American people that that materiel is being used appropriately on the field of battle,” he said.

Kirby recalled that in Kyiv there are experts involved in accounting. "And the Ukrainians understand our need for accountability. They share that, and they have made it clear that they’re willing to work with us on accountability measures for all the systems that are being provided,” he added.

"And we’ve seen no indication that it hasn’t been — that there’s been — that — you know, that there’s been some widescale corruption or — or misuse by the Ukrainian military,” Kirby emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden against the backdrop of a massive attack by the russian federation on Ukraine on December 29 called on the Congress to approve new funding for aid to Ukraine. He stressed that air defense systems are "vital" for the protection of civilians.

In mid-December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference spoke about the details of assistance from the United States and said that it is needed right now.

Meanwhile, the United States, after Christmas, provided the last military aid package to Ukraine for which funds had been allocated. To restore aid supplies, congressional support is needed.