Last night, occupiers attacked Vysoke, Kherson Region, with Shahed UAVs, hitting an administrative building and a modular town. Casualties have been reported as a result of the attack.

This follows from a statement by Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"This night, the russian army struck with three Shahed-type drones in Vysoke of the Tiahynka Community. The UAVs hit the administrative building and the modular town," the message reads.

As was reported, a 50-year-old man was taken to the hospital, who was diagnosed with injuries to the abdominal cavity and liver. Another 43-year-old resident was injured in the back and shoulder; the victim received medical assistance on the spot. In addition, five people, including a 14-year-old boy, suffered contusions and acute stress reactions.

"They were saved by the shelter, which they managed to reach before the enemy fired," added Prokudin.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the evening of January 4, as a result of the Shahed hit, warehouses in the territory of the enterprise in the Bashtanka District of the Mykolayiv Region were set on fire. In addition, there is damage to civil infrastructure.