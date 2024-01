Former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (1998-2000), Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Tkachenko died.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of Ukrainian News Agency.

The politician died at the age of 85.

Tkachenko was born in 1939 in Shpola, Cherkasy Region.

In the second half of the 80s and in the early 90s, he worked in ministerial positions in the government of the Ukrainian SSR, was a deputy chairman of the government.

In 1994-2022, he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Peasant Party (1994-1998 - first deputy chairman of the Rada, in 1998-2000 - chairman of the Rada), and in 2002-2012 - from the Communist Party. Twice he was nominated as a candidate for President of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Tkachenko was elected the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada from the 18th time. Then the parliament for more than 3 months could not decide on the leader and finally voted for Tkachenko.

He was a participant in the opposition president Kuchma’s "Kaniv Four" and the author of the phrase "I am not the first, but also not the second." This is how he answered the question who is the most important in Ukraine: the president or the head of parliament?

For the last 10 years of his life, he was seriously ill and used a wheelchair.

The death of Tkachenko to Ukrainian News Agency was confirmed by his long-term assistant Borys Kyrychenko. According to him, farewell to the politician will take place on Saturday January 6 in the ritual hall at the hospital in Feofania.

Oleksandr Tkachenko will be buried next to his wife at the Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv.

Last year, the first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died at the age of 88.