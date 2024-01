Oschadbank through SETAM sells right to conclude financial leasing agreement for complex of buildings in Kiro

The State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) has sold at the OpenMarket electronic auction (SETAM State Enterprise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine) the right to conclude a financial leasing agreement for a complex of buildings in the Kirovohrad Region, Svitlovodsk city.

This is stated in the OpenMarket message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The price of sale (redemption value) of the complex of buildings under the financial leasing contract is UAH 20,002,400.

The minimum amount of the first payment is UAH 2,000,240.

The total area of the complex is 66,045 square meters. It consists of the main technical building (62,714.5 square meters), a hydrogen station (3,241.8 square meters), a checkpoint (88.7 square meters), a fence and a blind area.

Communications necessary to ensure the activities of the complex are available

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OpenMarket auction (SE SETAM of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine) is a means of selling and acquiring property through the Internet.

The online auction has been working throughout Ukraine since 2014. The total amount of sale since the beginning of work is UAH 21.6 billion.