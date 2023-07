SE SETAM earned UAH 753 million for state and sellers for 6 months

The state enterprise SETAM (Ministry of Justice) at the OpenMarket electronic auction sold property for UAH 753.3 million in the first half of 2023.

This is stated in the message of SETAM, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,074 successful auctions have been conducted through the system.

Thanks to competition at the auction, our sellers additionally received more than UAH 76.6 million.

The seized property was sold for UAH 610.4 million, and as part of a voluntary sale (mainly the sale of banking property) for UAH 142.9 million.

Among the lots that were sold are an administrative and warehouse complex in the Kyiv Region, the right claims on problem loans from Sberbank, the VASYL FRANKO vessel, office and commercial premises and even a bar restaurant in the form of a ship.

Also, the right to place temporary structures in the park named after M. Chekman, Khmelnytskyi, was successfully sold.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the OpenMarket Auction (SE SETAM of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine) is a means of selling and acquiring property through the Internet.

The online auction has been working throughout Ukraine since 2014.

The total amount of sale since the beginning of work is UAH 20.7 billion.