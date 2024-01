The embargo on the export of Ukrainian products will be in effect indefinitely.

This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Czeslaw Sekerski, who was quoted by the press service of the Polish Ministry.

"Borders will not be opened, the embargo on Ukrainian products is indefinite - until its cancellation," the Minister said.

According to him, negotiations with protesting farmers are important for working out the best solutions, "however, legal consolidation of any demands will take time."

"There is no reason to believe that what I promised will not be implemented," Sekerski added.

We will remind, in December, Ukraine and Bulgaria agreed on the export of grain.

Kuleba believes that discussions on agriculture will be the most difficult during the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but this topic will not become an obstacle to future membership.