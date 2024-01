Russian terrorists plan to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions for strikes on Ukraine.

It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

Reportedly, the National Resistance Center received evidence regarding the occupiers' intentions to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions.

“Concerned people provided the National Resistance Center with the documents of the Dubnensky Machine-Building Plant at which the occupiers produce missiles for further shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine," the Center said.

From the documents it became known that the ministry of defense of the russian federation in October 2023 set the task for engineers to modernize cruise missiles with a cluster unit.

"So far, there have been no cases of russians using the corresponding missiles. However, we urge Ukrainians to respond promptly to the alarm, because the enemy neglects international law and is ready to use more lethal weapons against the civilian population," the National Resistance Center said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 114 of 158 air targets launched by the enemy at Ukraine. In particular, more than 30 enemy targets were shot down in the sky over Kyiv.

Initially, 17 victims were reported. Later, the number of victims rose to 28 people. Three deaths were also reported. Later, the death toll began to skyrocket. January 1 in Kyiv was declared a day of mourning.