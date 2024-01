The death toll from the massive russian attack on January 2 on the city of Kharkov increased to two: an 84-year-old woman died in a hospital. Besides, the number of injured also increased: a 23-year-old girl turned to doctors, she has acubarotrauma.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Unfortunately, one of the injured died in a hospital - an 84-year-old woman," the report said.

Besides, as a result of the enemy's missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv on January 2, the number of injured also increased - a 23-year-old girl turned to doctors, she has acubarotrauma.

"As of now, as a result of a massive missile attack of the russian federation, 2 women were killed, another 62 civilians were injured," the prosecutor's office concludes.

Recall that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that on January 2, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 72 of the 99 missiles of various types that the aggressor country russia launched on Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv rescuers showed how they were getting people out of a destroyed house.