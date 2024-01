Farion does not demand monetary compensation in court due to dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic and does not want

Linguist and professor Iryna Farion does not claim monetary compensation in the lawsuit due to dismissal from Lviv Polytechnic and reinstatement.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv accepted Farion's claim for consideration and opened proceedings in a civil case.

Farion is suing Lviv Polytechnic National University to declare it illegal and to overturn the order for her dismissal.

The court decided to consider the case according to the rules of simplified legal proceedings without notifying the parties based on the materials available in the case.

However, the lawsuit does not demand reinstatement and payment of monetary compensation to her.

