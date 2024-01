Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) helped repel new russian cyberattacks on one of the national mobile operators Kyivstar.

This was announced by the head of the Cyber Security Department of the SSU, Ilia Vitiuk, in an interview with Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SSU not only helped Kyivstar resume work in a few days, but also repelled new cyberattacks. After a large-scale hack, we prevented a number of attempts to cause even greater damage to the operator. The enemy planned to strike several times in a row in order to leave people without communication for as long as possible. In this way other operators might not be able to withstand a long-term overload of their networks," Vitiuk said.

According to him, the SSU continues to investigate the large-scale attack on Kyivstar under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Currently, cyber specialists of the Security Service are already investigating individual samples of malicious software used by the enemy. The attack was carefully prepared for many months," the head of the department said.

Vitiuk confirmed that the hacker group Sandworm, which is a full-time unit of russian military intelligence and has previously repeatedly carried out cyberattacks on Ukrainian objects, in particular, on communication operators and Internet providers, is behind this attack.

He noted that the cyberattack significantly affected the civilian population, but did not have a serious effect on military communications, as the Defense Forces use different algorithms and communication protocols.

In general, according to Vitiuk, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Security Service has withstand almost 9,000 cyberattacks on state resources and objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar told which services have already been restored.

A russian hacker group claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Kyivstar's systems.

The hacker attack on Kyivstar became possible thanks to the account of one of the company's employees.

In addition, Ukrainian News’ sources in the cyber sphere said that some segments of Kyivstar mobile communication will not be able to be fully restored. Cyber experts recommend changing passwords to accounts where the Kyivstar mobile phone number was used as a login.