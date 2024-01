The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to carry out measures to expand the bridgehead on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the territory of the Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions," the AFU General Staff said.

It is reported that russian troops have carried out nine unsuccessful assaults on this axis in the past day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, January 3, the commander of the Ground Forces of the AFU, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the russians are continuing their offensive on the Kupiyansk and Bakhmut Axes and are regrouping on the Lyman Axis.