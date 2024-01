The russians continue their offensive in the Kupyansk and Bakhmut axes and is regrouping in the Lyman axis.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues intensive offensive actions in the Kupyansk and Bakhmut axes and is regrouping in the Lyman axis," he wrote.

In particular, according to him, in the Bakhmut direction intense fighting continues near the settlement of Bohdanivka, also, the enemy is trying to advance in the direction of the city of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kupyansk axis, daily assaults by russian troops continue near the settlement of Synkivka to create a bridgehead and further advance on the city of Kupyansk.

In the Lyman axis, the russian occupiers, after suffering losses, are regrouping and preparing for offensive operations. At the same time, in this axis, the enemy is actively using aviation to strike with guided aerial bombs.

Syrskyi noted that the aggressor increased the use of equipment on the offensive lines, with the help of which it tries to support the assault actions of the infantry. Also, to continue assault actions, the enemy uses assault units formed from former criminals "storm z" and "storm v". In addition, the enemy continues to transfer reserves from other axes.

Syrskyi emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers, despite the difficult conditions, courageously hold the defense and do not allow the enemy to advance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 57 enemy attacks yesterday, January 2, 24 of them were repelled in the Avdiyivka axis, 9 in the Kherson axis. The Defense Forces of Ukraine forced the russians to retreat from some positions near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region and did not let break through their defenses in the Avdiyivka and Kupyansk axes.