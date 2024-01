On January 2, the military aggressor states of the russian federation fired 121 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson region, firing 552 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, UAVs, and aviation. The enemy fired 44 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

The russian military targeted residential quarters of populated areas of the region, medical institutions, administrative buildings, educational institutions, a library and a station in the Kherson District, and a factory in the Beryslav District.

Due to russian aggression, one person was injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a resident of the village of Veletenske, Kherson District, died under the ruins of her own house, which was hit by a russian rocket on January 1. Another resident - a 50-year-old woman - was pulled alive from under the rubble. She suffered back and leg injuries.

On December 28, as a result of russian evening shelling, the electricity in Kherson partially disappeared.

On the evening of December 26, the russian occupiers shelled the railway station in Kherson, as a result of which a policeman died.

Also, on December 26, the russians fired 161 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 853 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, aviation, and UAVs, including seven Shaheds.