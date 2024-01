Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration clarifies that 2 russian missiles were shot down near Dnipro today

On the afternoon of January 3, in the Dnipro District of the Dnipropetrovsk Region, air defense forces destroyed two russian missiles. The wreckage caused a minor fire.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram.

"According to the updated information, today our defenders shot down 2 enemy missiles in the Dnipro District. Due to falling debris, a minor fire broke out. Dry grass took up in the open area," the report said.

In addition, according to the head of the Administration, 8 attacks on Nikopol occurred during the day. The enemy beat with artillery and kamikaze drones. It aimed at Nikopol, Marhanets and Chervonohorivka communities.

It is indicated that people were not injured, but there is destruction in the district center. In particular, several private houses and outbuildings, 7 solar panels, greenhouses and cars were damaged. Power lines and gas lines were affected.

Recall, earlier it was reported that air defense successfully intercepted and shot down a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile of the russian terrorist troops, which was fired in the direction of Dnipro.