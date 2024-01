Air defenses successfully intercepted and shot down a guided air missile Kh-59 of the russian terrorist forces, which was launched in the direction of Dnipro.

This was reported on Facebook by the Air Command East of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, January 3.

According to the military, the russian occupiers fired an Kh-59 guided air missile in the direction of Dnipro.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council added information and noted that the cruise missile was destroyed in the Dniprovskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine forced the russians to retreat from some positions near Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Region and did not let break through their defenses in the Avdiyivka and Kupyansk axes.

In the Tavria axis, the russian occupiers have reduced the number of infantry attacks, but for the second day in a row they are actively conducting airstrikes and shelling our positions with artillery.

During the past day, January 2, six settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the military of the aggressor country of russia.