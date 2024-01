The first agreement of purchase and sale of housing was concluded using a housing certificate: a family from Hostomel purchased a house in Bucha in the Kyiv Region.

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first implementation of the housing certificate took place. A family from Hostomel chose a house in Bucha in the Kyiv Region and within the next month plans to move to new housing," he wrote.

At the same time, Kubrakov stressed that with the start of the compensation program for destroyed housing, the woman decided to return to Ukraine from evacuation.

He said that a total of 1,826 housing certificates were formed to pay compensation for completely destroyed housing. Of these, more than 400 families have already booked funds to buy a new home, which means that they have decided on a new property and are ready to conclude sale and purchase deals.

In order to obtain a certificate, you need to apply through the Diia application, after which the commission of local self-government bodies will process the application, calculate the amount of compensation and form a certificate, notification of it will come to Diia.

For a certificate, you can buy an apartment, a house or invest in future real estate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, Kubrakov said that Ukrainians who received housing certificates as compensation for destroyed property can apply for booking funds to buy a house or apartment.

On August 1, the second stage of the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) state program tarted: owners of housing that was destroyed due to russian aggression can apply to the Diia application for compensation for the purchase of new housing. In Diia Ukrainians can issue a housing certificate, then converting it into funds for the purchase of a new house.