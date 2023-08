2nd stage of eRecovery program begins: now owners of destroyed housing can apply for compensation for purchase

On August 1, the second stage of the eVidnovlennia (eRecovery) state program began: now the owners of housing, which was destroyed due to Russian aggression, can apply to the Diia application for compensation for the purchase of new housing. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting the next stage of the eRecovery program. From now on, Ukrainians whose homes were destroyed due to Russian aggression can apply in Diia and receive funds for the purchase of new housing," the statement said.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that in Diia, Ukrainians will be able to issue a housing certificate, and then convert it into funds for the purchase of a new home.

Currently, compensation under the eRecovery program can be received for destroyed housing, which has one owner, is not subject to restoration, is not located in the active warfare zone and is located on the territory controlled by Ukraine.

To receive compensation for destroyed property:

report the destroyed property in the Diia application, for this go to the menu "Services" - section "eRecovery" - "Destroyed property" (if you did this earlier, you do not need it again);

fill in the application for compensation, for this it is needed that the rights to real estate are entered in the State Register of Real Rights to Real Estate;

Specify a preferential category, if any, and contact details.

Diia will automatically form a statement, check it and send it to the processing.

The amount of compensation will be determined by the commission of the local government body, for this they take into account the characteristics of the house: the area of ​ ​ destroyed housing, the year of construction, the class of the object and the average cost per square meter in the secondary market of the region.

After the commission evaluates the destroyed property, the owner of the destroyed housing will receive an electronic housing certificate in Diia or by e-mail, it can be used to purchase a new apartment, house or any other living space, as well as to buy real estate on the secondary market or invest in construction.

To do this, you need:

apply in Diia to book funds under a certificate;

conclude a purchase agreement with a notary, noting a certificate as a payment method.

Then the housing certificate is converted into funds and transferred to the seller of real estate. You need to use the certificate within 5 years from the moment of receipt.

The Ministry of Digital Development notes that at this stage of the eRecovery program, the received certificate can only be used to buy a new home. If you want to build a private house on your own land, you need to wait for the next stage.

It is also important to know that having received compensation, it will be necessary to refuse future reparations that will be paid by the aggressor state.

Currently, you can apply for compensation for destroyed property only in the Diia application, later the service will work in Centers for the Provision of Administrative Services, at notaries and social protection bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, the state assistance program for the restoration of damaged housing for citizens whose housing incurred minor damage due to Russia's armed aggression and which has not yet been repaired was launched, the maximum amount for the restoration of one object is UAH 200,000.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, more than 31,000 Ukrainians filed their applications, of which more than 4,000 Ukrainians have already received payments totaling more than UAH 332 million.