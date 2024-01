Ukraine returned more than 200 military and civilians from russian captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook on Wednesday, January 3.

"Ours are at home. More than 200 of our soldiers and civilians were returned from russian captivity. Soldiers, sergeants, officers. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Navy, border guards. Part of the defenders defended Mariupol and Azovstal," Zelenskyy wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, it was possible to return three more children from the temporarily occupied Kherson Region and from russia to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

On December 7, Lubinets said that the aggressor country of russia is holding almost 30,000 Ukrainian civilians captive.

We will remind, earlier the representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, stated that russia has actually completely frozen the exchange of prisoners since August 2023.