The aggressor country of russia holds almost 30,000 civilian Ukrainians captive. The occupiers forbid them to maintain any connection with their relatives, so nothing is known about their condition and location.

According to the Left Bank publication, the corresponding statement was made by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

During a speech at the Freedom or Fear international conference on human rights, Lubinets said that after returning from russian captivity, Ukrainians are in heavy condition.

During their stay in captivity, Ukrainians lose tens of kilograms of weight. According to the stories of the freed captives, the russians feed the Ukrainians something that looks like tinted water.

According to Lubinets, there was one case when in five months of captivity a Ukrainian lost 77 kilograms of weight.

He added that after returning from captivity, people feel in a critical condition and need rehabilitation. As a rule, it takes a long time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories said that the government commission recognized more than 4,300 Ukrainians as deprived of their liberty.

Recall that earlier the representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Petro Yatsenko said that since August 2023, russia has effectively completely frozen the exchange of prisoners.