Russia does not exchange POWs and blames Ukraine for this - Lubinets

The aggressor state of russia does not agree to the repatriation of prisoners of war and blames Ukraine for this. Also, the russian federation regularly makes "throwbacks" in social networks in order to divide Ukrainian society.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, announced this on Facebook.

The Ombudsman noted that russia is trying to split Ukrainian society, for which it uses the most vulnerable category of citizens, relatives of prisoners of war and missing defenders of Ukraine. According to Lubinets, for this purpose, the aggressor country conducts information propaganda campaigns.

"In particular, messages are constantly being "thrown out" for relatives that they allegedly need to put pressure on the Ukrainian side. The enemy is doing this on purpose to split our society. Don't forget who we are fighting," the Ombudsman emphasized.

Lubinets called on close relatives of the captured defenders to be cautious and analyze everything with a cool head, especially when it comes to social networks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, it was possible to return three more children from the temporarily occupied Kherson Region and from russia to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

On December 7, Lubinets said that the aggressor country of russia is holding almost 30,000 Ukrainian civilians captive.

We will remind, earlier the representative of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, stated that russia has actually completely frozen the exchange of prisoners since August 2023.