Ukrgasbank sells administrative building in Kyiv for UAH 65 million

Ukrgasbank has sold through the OpenMarket site (SE SETAM) an administrative building in the Obolon district of Kyiv for UAH 64.9 million.

This is stated in the message of the SE SETAM, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The starting price of the object amounted to UAH 90.2 million.

The area of the building is 5,100 square meters.

It is on loan until the end of March 2024.

The auction under the Dutch model was held on December 27.

Since the beginning of martial law, Ukrgasbank has sold 24 lots through OpenMarket totaling more than ah 142 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state represented by the Ministry of Finance has a 94.9409% stake in Ukrgasbank.

The board of Ukrgasbank received in October salaries in the amount of UAH 550,000-868,000.