Ukrgasbank board receives salaries of UAH 550,000-868,000 in October

The board of Ukrgasbank received in October salaries in the amount of UAH 550,000-868,000.

This is stated on the bank's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the acting chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank in October received UAH 870,000.

Two members of the board received a salary of UAH 550,000 and UAH 868,424, two more - UAH 725,000 each.

The board of Ukrgasbank includes five people.

The salary of the supervisory board members in October was: one member - UAH 475,391, four more - UAH 402,254.

The supervisory board has five members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state represented by the Ministry of Finance has a 94.9409% stake in Ukrgasbank.

