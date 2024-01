Ukraine plans to increase the production capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry by six times in 2024.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2023, the production capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry increased threefold. The ambitious goal for the current year is a sixfold increase. This means more drones, more shells, more cartridges and armored vehicles for our military," he said.

Shmyhal noted that this year they plan to spend more than UAH 750 billion on payments to military personnel, more than UAH 265 billion on the purchase, production and repair of weapons.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine is entering the new 2024 year with new forces, confident in its own capabilities and the solidarity of its allies, ready for new challenges, and government officials, like all Ukrainians, firmly believe in the victory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2023, Ukraine tripled the production of weapons and equipment compared to last year, and in 2024 special attention will be paid to the production of explosives and gunpowder, which are in short supply in the world.