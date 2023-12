In 2023, Ukraine tripled the production of weapons and equipment compared to last year; in 2024, special attention will be paid to the manufacture of explosives and gunpowder.

According to the Office of the President, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As the President noted, this year, thanks to the companies of the Ukrainian defense industry, it was possible to triple the production of weapons and equipment compared to last year. There is also an extremely significant increase in the production of ammunition, in particular for artillery. The production of ammunition for domestic drones is being systematically deployed, quantitative and qualitative indicators of missile production have increased. Next year, special attention will be paid to the manufacture of explosives and powders, which are in short supply in the world," the report said.

The President noted that the share of private companies is constantly growing in the defense complex, four of the five defense industry companies are non-state enterprises.

Zelenskyy promised that the state will continue to simplify bureaucratic procedures - from importing components to the process of admission to operation, and the government is working to secure funding for long-term contracts.

"The task of Ukraine is as clear as possible: we must make our state so strong and effective that russia feels that there will be our response to every blow. This task is possible only on the basis of sufficient production of domestic weapons. Everyone who provides Ukraine with equipment, shells, all necessary weapons, provides our state and political independence," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, in total, about 300,000 workers are quoted in the defense complex of Ukraine.

In addition, the President noted, the defense complex of Ukraine will become part of the international defense system, and already there are agreements with a number of leading states and companies in the world on joint production.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine must become able to provide all its needs for drones. According to him, in 2024, 1 million drones will be produced in Ukraine.