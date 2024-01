Against the backdrop of massive shelling, the United Nations called on Ukraine and russia to take steps to de-escalate the war.

This was reported in the press service of the UN on human rights.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stated that the aggressor country of russia also has victims among the civilian population.

"International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks on civilian objects," said the UN Commissioner.

The organization called for immediate protection of the civilian population and respect for international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UN condemned the wave of attacks on Ukrainian cities on the night of December 29 and once again called on russia to stop terror. The message reminded that russia struck big cities - Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Khmelnytskyi. The strikes were carried out by missiles and drones and hit densely populated areas. It is known about 20 killed and more than a hundred wounded.

However, this condemnation did not stop the missile terror of the russians. Already on January 2, russia launched a combined attack on Ukrainian settlements. First they launched a wave of kamikaze drones, then dozens of cruise missiles. In total, more than 500 missiles and UAVs were launched over Ukraine in recent days.

In Kyiv, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the russian invaders on December 29 has increased. Another person died in the hospital.