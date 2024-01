In Kyiv, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the russia on December 29 has increased. Another person has died in a hospital.

Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, has said this in a statement.

"Unfortunately, on December 29, 2023, one person died in the hospital from injuries received as a result of shelling," Popko said.

A total of 30 people died as a result of the rocket strike that day, and another 29 were injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 29, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 114 of 158 aerial targets launched by the enemy over Ukraine.

At first, the occupiers traditionally attacked with Shaheds from the north and south-east direction, with further movement in the west direction. A total of 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded.

Around 3 a.m., the enemy launched strategic aircraft into the air - Tu-95MS bombers. A total of 18 aircraft entered the launch line around 6 a.m. and launched at least 90 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-based cruise missiles.

Also, from the Kursk Oblast, around 5 a.m., the enemy used Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which fired eight Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles in the direction of the northern and central regions.

At the same time, the invaders hit Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles. In total, the enemy launched at least 14 ballistic missiles - S-300/S-400/Iskander-M from the occupied Crimea, Kursk, and Belgorod Oblasts of the russian Federation.

In addition, at 6:30 a.m., the takeoff of five MiG-31K fighters was recorded, which launched five Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the Astrakhan region.

And from Su-35 tactical aircraft, 4 Kh-31P and one Kh-59 anti-radar missile were used.