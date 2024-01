A missile of the aggressor country of the russian federation hit one of the schools of the Osnovyanskyi district of Kharkiv.

This is reported by Suspilne Kharkiv.

The impact took place in the evening of January 2, a part of the two-story building collapsed.

At the site of the explosion, a hole with a diameter of about ten meters was formed, it is filled with water.

Rescuers assume that the missile strike damaged the underground water supply. Windows were broken in at least three private houses nearby.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, russian occupation forces launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Kyiv and Kharkiv were under attack.

Kharkiv rescuers showed a video of rescuing people from the rubble of a destroyed building.

As a result of the missile attack on Kharkiv, 47 civilians were injured. One person received fatal injury.