EU Ambassador Mathernova after massive blow to Ukraine: russia will be held accountable

The Head of the European Union's Delegation to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has said that the aggressor country russia will be held accountable for massive attacks on Ukrainian cities.

She stated this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ambassador noted that on Tuesday Ukraine was the victim of another brutal russian attack.

"Ukraine has felt victim to another savage Russian attack today. Capital Kyiv & Kharkiv pummelled by RU missiles & drones. Civilians injured & killed, infrastructure destroyed. Ukraine needs more support now to save lives. Russia will be held accountable,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink called for increased military assistance to Ukraine to stop russian dictator vladimir putin.