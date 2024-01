Fragments of russian missiles fell near US Embassy in Kyiv

As a result of the attack by the russian federation, which occurred on Tuesday, January 2, fragments of missiles fell in the area of the US Embassy in Kyiv.

Oleksandr Popovtsev, acting head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration of Kyiv, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the epicenter in the Shevchenkivskyi district is centered around the Dorohozhychi metro station and Telihy Street.

"Debris of the downed missile fell into the park area, fortunately, without casualties. There is damage to windows in about 10 houses. Utility services are working at the scene. There are also small fragments of missiles in the area of the US Embassy," Popovtsev said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of January 2, the russian occupation forces struck 4 times in the city of Kharkiv, in particular, in its central part.

The russians also attacked Kyiv with missiles in the morning of January 2. Currently, 10 victims are known. In addition, Mayor Vitali Klitschko talked about the consequences of russian shelling in the districts of the capital.

Meanwhile, on the night of Tuesday, January 2, the russian federation launched 35 attack drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed all enemy targets.