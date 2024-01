The Ministry of Defense is expanding and increasing the volume of the procurement of Ukrainian weapons to strengthen the country's defense capability.

The Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov has written this in the Ukrinform column.

Umerov said that the Ministry of Defense emphasized the procurement of Ukrainian weapons, for which it ordered ammunition of basic calibers. According to him, in the future the volume of such procurement will be increased. Also, to establish the production of critical ammunition, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with the U.S. Department of Defense on joint production and exchange of technical data.

"In addition to additional jobs and taxes in the budget, this is strengthening our defense capability and protecting independence. Our priority is to increase the Ukrainian production of the necessary equipment for the military. From now on, innovations can be allowed to be used on the battlefield in 20 days, and not months as it was before," said Umerov.

118 samples of new equipment were adopted and allowed to operate (of which 24 were UAVs, in particular FPV, 13 - EW), which begins to close the problem with the procurement of drones, SUVs, EWs and ammunition, the Minister of Defense wrote. He promised to gradually meet the need for other categories, in particular tactical headphones or women's uniforms.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, Umerov called on arms manufacturers of the Republic of Poland to conclude direct contracts with Ukrainian companies.

On December 21, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called the production and procurement of drones a priority of the Ministry of Defense for 2024.

Recall, on December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 1 million drones will be manufactured in Ukraine in 2024.