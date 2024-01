SpaceX CEO Musk turned off communications during first attack of SBU naval drones on russian frigate Admiral

American billionaire, CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk turned off Starlink satellite communications near Crimea during the first attack of naval drones of the Security Service of Ukraine on the Admiral Makarov frigate, when 70 km remained to the enemy target.

This is stated in the material of the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to media reports, on the night of September 16-17, 2022, the first attack of surface drones on Sevastopol took place.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk and the commander of the Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa watched over the attack.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Brigadier General of the SSU military counterintelligence with the call sign "Hunter" watched over this as well.

These were the first examples of sea drones.

5 such drones, each carrying 108 kilograms of TNT, made their way through the sea and approached Sevastopol.

"70 kilometers remained to the Admiral Makarov frigate. Everyone is stressed that we are going to attack it. And here - we have the connection cut off. Elon Musk turned off the Starlinks, through which we controlled drones," one of the participants in that operation told the Ukrainian Pravda.

The desired goal was in an hour and a half, but the mission was on the verge of failure due to the decision of the American billionaire.

"Fedorov tried to convince him, but Musk did not listen. Ours also tried to solve the situation through their channels, but the Americans say that this is a private company, we cannot put pressure on them," a participant in the operation told the Ukrainian Pravda.

The team tried to return the drones to the base, but only two of the five managed to get back there.

Admiral Makarov then escaped unscathed.

"Even those two boards that returned gave invaluable information. In communication, in navigation, in the case, and so on. We - the SSU and the Navy - had a whole military laboratory that studied everything, took into account and allowed us to return and still hit Sevastopol. Literally in a month," said one of the developers of the operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that the russian fleet in Sevastopol was attacked by Ukrainian drones on October 29.

The russian ministry of defense said that the "terrorist attack" was carried out by the "Kyiv regime" allegedly with the participation of UK specialists, the purpose of the "terrorist attack" were the ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor."