Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has confirmed that the Russian fleet in Sevastopol (Crimea) was attacked by Ukrainian drones on October 29.

Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fedorov announced the start of fundraising for the world's first fleet of marine drones through UNITED24.

"We are collecting funds for 100 Ukrainian-made marine drones. They can significantly change the situation in the Black Sea. Small and fast, the drones are capable of successfully attacking Russian ships worth hundreds of millions of dollars," he wrote.

At the same time, Fedorov noted that such drones are a unique and classified Ukrainian development and such drones have already shown themselves in the bay of Sevastopol.

"Such drones have already shown themselves in the bay of Sevastopol, hitting the flagship of the Russian fleet Admiral Makarov. After that, Russia lost its undisputed advantage on the water. One device costs UAH 10 million. For today we want to collect the first 10 pieces. This is a unique and classified Ukrainian development," he said.

Fedorov added that the cost includes: a drone equipped with an autopilot system, video subsystems, including night vision, special communications, protected from the influence of enemy electronic weapons, backup communication modules and a combat unit, as well as a ground-based autonomous control station, a transportation and storage system and a data center.

He called on businesses to join the creation of the first Ukrainian fleet of naval drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday announced the start of fundraising for the Ukrainian fleet of naval drones through UNITED24.

On October 29, Russia announced that it was stopping participation in the implementation of the "grain agreement" allegedly due to a "terrorist attack" in a Sevastopol bay.

In particular, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the "terrorist attack" was carried out by the "Kyiv regime" allegedly with the participation of UK specialists, and the target of the "terrorist attack" were ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in ensuring the security of the "grain corridor."

Investigators of the GeoConfirmed group claimed that at least three ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were hit by marine drones on October 29, in particular the flagship Admiral Makarov.