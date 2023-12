Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site of the hit of missile fragments in Kyiv. Currently, nine killed are known.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this.

“The number of casualties from a missile strike on the capital has risen. Rescuers removed 2 more bodies from the rubble. As of 5:50 p.m. in Kyiv, russian missiles killed 8 people. Another 30 people were injured," it said.

The removal of debris is still ongoing, so the number of victims may increase.

It is also known that 8 victims were rescued in the Shevchenkivskyi District.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the russian occupiers have launched 158 air objects at Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 russian drones.

Spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Colonel Yurii Ihnat told what kind of missiles the russians fired at Ukraine this morning.

We also reported that during the russian missile attack on Ukraine, an unknown air object flew into Polish airspace.

Criminal proceedings were launched on the fact of russian terrorist strikes.