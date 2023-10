The United States suggests that Ukraine establish a supervisory board of the joint-stock company Ukrainian Defense Industry (formerly Ukroboronprom), which meets the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), including the participation of foreign defense experts.

This is stated in the list of priority reforms submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by the US Embassy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The United States also proposes to build stronger institutional links (for example, liaison or procurement offices) with the planning of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to ensure that the company's work meets the most pressing needs of the country.

In addition, the United States proposes to ensure NATO standards for transparency, accountability, efficiency, and competition in the defense industry sector, as well as to introduce transparency procedures (even taking into account the need for wartime secrecy) that allow further audits and avoid even the appearance of politicization or corruption in defense production.

These measures are proposed to be implemented within 18 months.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Herman Smetanin as the general director of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry for the period until the formation of the supervisory board and the holding of the competition for this position.

In March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers created the joint-stock company Ukrainian Defense Industry by transforming the state concern Ukroboronprom.