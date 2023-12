Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has assured that in 2024 pensions will be paid on time, their indexation will take place in March, the salaries of teachers and doctors will also be paid on time.

Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the financing of the 2024 budget deficit and the macro-financial situation in recent days have become a topic of active discussions.

According to him, next year Ukraine will need more than USD 37 billion of external funding and counts on the support of international partners.

He added that Ukraine currently has agreements with eleven states on multi-year financing programs, an extended financing program with the IMF and support for other international financial organizations.

"We clearly understand what tools and options we have. And most importantly: pensions will be paid on time in the future, indexation will take place in March 2024, as the law provides, the salaries of teachers and doctors will also be paid on time," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that despite all the difficulties and challenges, for almost two years of the war, the government has never delayed social payments.

"These are our obligations to people, and we will do everything to fulfill them in the future," he assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych assumed that the Cabinet of Ministers will have to abandon the planned indexation of pensions in March in the absence of sufficient international financial assistance to Ukraine.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that Ukraine will be forced to suspend payments of pensions and salaries to public servants if the country does not receive the promised financial assistance from the United States and the European Union in early 2024.