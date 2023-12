Zholnovych assumes that it will be necessary to abandon planned indexation of pensions in March in absence of

Social Policy Minister Oksana Zholnovych has assumed that the Cabinet of Ministers will have to abandon the planned indexation of pensions in March in the absence of sufficient international financial assistance to Ukraine.

Zholnovych said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our Pension Fund is stably sustained on Ukrainian funds and we pay pensions to pensioners, taking into account Ukrainian income, Ukrainian earnings. So here, I think, we're going to get on with it. Maybe, we will not manage there, if there are indeed risks, to talk about indexation, but the basic pension will be paid and we will find Ukrainian funds from internal resources for this," she said.

At the same time, Zholnovych stressed that in the state budget for 2024, funds for indexation, recalculation and a certain increase in pensions were pledged and she expressed confidence that the government would find the resources to fulfill this.

She noted that additional social benefits, such as assistance to low-income, internally displaced persons, are financed by international partners, but at the end of the year, the Ministry of Social Policy entered into agreements with the World Bank for almost USD 2 billion and these funds for the first months will cover basic social expenses.

Zholnovych assured that Ukrainians will not be left without the necessary funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said that Ukraine will be forced to suspend payments of pensions and salaries to public servants if the country does not receive the promised financial assistance from the United States and the European Union in early 2024.

The Cabinet of Ministers planned in 2024 the indexation of pensions in March.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in 2024 the indexation of pensions will take place on a new principle. He told how the government will update the pension system and how the point system for calculating pensions will work.