Polish General Staff confirms that russian missile flew into country's airspace this morning

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wieslaw Kukula, said that the "unknown aerial object" that fell this morning on Polish territory is a russian missile.

Kukula made the relevant statement after an emergency meeting previously convened by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda.

Rzeczpospolita writes about this.

"Everything points to the fact that a russian missile entered Polish airspace," said the Polish General.

The publication also writes that the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is searching for a russian missile. Military, search and rescue teams and a helicopter are involved in the operation.

According to the publication, the search for the russian missile is underway east of the village of Zamosc.

We will remind, earlier today the Polish mass media reported that the russian missile, which violated the airspace of Poland, fell approximately 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 29, the Armed Forces of Poland reported that the country's air defense system had detected an unknown aerial object.

According to the Polish military, it flew into the territory of Poland from the side of Ukraine during massive russian shelling.

Later, Polish President Andrzej Duda called an emergency meeting with the country's military leadership over an unknown object that had entered the country's airspace.