Polish Prosecutor General says it was Ukrainian missile that killed two people in 2022

The explosion in Przewodow, which killed two people, occurred as a result of the fall of a Ukrainian missile. This is evidenced by an expert opinion prepared during the investigation, said Polish Prosecutor General Zbigniew Ziobro during a press conference in Lublin. This was reported by tvn24 on Thursday, September 28.

"The investigation conducted by the Polish prosecutor's office led to a conclusion that categorically indicates that this missile was Ukrainian - Soviet or russian-made. As for the place of launch and belonging to a specific military group, it was a Ukrainian missile, Ziobro noted with reference to the opinion of experts," the publication writes.

According to him, the Polish prosecutor's office is cooperating with Ukraine. As an example, he cited that Polish prosecutors went to Ukraine and there also carried out investigative actions, risking their own health and life, to help the Ukrainian side in documenting the russian crimes committed there.

The missile explosion in the village of Przewodow, Lublin Voivodeship, near the Polish-Ukrainian border, occurred on November 15 last year, the day russian troops launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine. The explosion killed two men. The National Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2022, two people were killed in Poland as a result of the fall of two missiles.

On November 15, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Security Council Committee on National Security and Defense due to the missile fall and the killing of two people.