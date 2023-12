In 2023, the Ministry of Finance attracted USD 42.6 billion in preferential and grant funding from international partners.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"USD 42.6 billion, a record amount of foreign aid... With joint efforts, we managed to attract the necessary amount of funds to ensure all priority expenses. These are pensions, wages for workers in the education and health care sectors, social protection of the population, humanitarian support," said the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhii Marchenko.

External financing in full was directed to priority expenditures of the state budget.

The Ministry of Finance works closely with donors to ensure the monitoring of the intended use of each dollar of financial assistance provided.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, international partners have sent USD 73.7 billion to Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the World Bank announced the allocation of USD 1.34 billion in additional financial assistance to ensure the provision of critical public services at the national and regional levels in Ukraine.