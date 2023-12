Ukraine receives USD 1.34 billion as part of the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project

Ukraine received USD 1.34 billion as the Sixth additional financing within the framework of the World Bank project titled Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE in Ukraine).

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The financing consists of a loan from the World Bank in the amount of USD 1.086 billion, which came through the Trust Fund for providing the necessary credit support to Ukraine (ADVANCE Ukraine) under the guarantee of the Government of Japan.

The sixth additional financing of the PEACE in Ukraine project also includes a grant component:

- USD 190 million from Norway through the Target Fund for Support, Restoration, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine (URTF);

- USD 50 million from the Government of the United States of America;

- USD 20 million from the Government of Switzerland.

The funds will be directed to partial compensation of expenses of the state budget of Ukraine not related to the sphere of security and defense, in particular, to pension payments and payments to employees of the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the state budget of Ukraine previously received EUR 1.5 billion from the European Union, the last tranche within the framework of the large-scale program of macro-financial assistance (MFD+) in the amount of EUR 18 billion for 2023.