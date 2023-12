Law allowing transfer of cars to specific military will come into force on January 21

The law on amendments to certain legislative acts to simplify the procedure for the import, accounting and distribution of humanitarian assistance, which allows the transfer of cars to a specific military man, will enter into force on January 21.

This is evidenced by data on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Bill No. 9111, which the parliament adopted on November 8, was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 21 and published on the same day.

According to the text, it takes effect a month after publication.

Temporarily, for the period of russia's war against Ukraine, according to the simplified procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers, vehicles whose final recipients are military personnel are recognized as humanitarian aid for use during the implementation of measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine.

The procedure for the import, accounting and distribution of humanitarian assistance is also simplified, for the period of martial law, the establishment of a simplified procedure for recognizing humanitarian assistance on a declarative basis without a decision of the Ministry of Social Policy is legislated.

The need to use an electronic system of accounting for humanitarian aid is introduced (it was launched in Ukraine on December 1). During this time, 3,053 recipients registered in the Unified Register of Humanitarian Aid Recipients. In total, it already has more than 4,500 legal entities that can officially import humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The list of recipients of humanitarian assistance is expanding. Previously, these could be registered in Ukraine charitable foundations and public organizations with certain areas of statutory activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, the Rada allowed military personnel to use cars with a right steering wheel for the period of martial law.