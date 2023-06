The Verkhovna Rada has allowed military personnel to use vehicles with a right steering wheel in traffic during the period of martial law. Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament supported as a basis and as a whole at once bill No. 9238 allowing servicemen during the period of martial law to use right-hand drive vehicles. For - 279," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure supported the bill (No. 9238), which provides for permission for military personnel to use right-hand drive vehicles for the period of martial law and 90 days after its abolition.

It is assumed that the legalization of right-hand drive vehicles for the military will allow purchasing pickups, armored cars, resuscitation vehicles, SUVs, minibuses in the UK and Japan, which have left-hand traffic and, accordingly, the right steering wheel.