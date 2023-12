National Police head said whether Arestovych will be punished for sexism

In the case regarding the possible sexism of the ex-adviser of the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych, a special examination was appointed, according to the results of which he will either be prosecuted or the case will be dismissed.

The head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"This criminal proceeding is being investigated by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv. This kind of proceeding requires a mandatory semantic and textual examination. Therefore, we are waiting for its completion. Depending on this, a decision will be made either to prosecute or to dismiss the criminal proceeding," Vyhivskyi said.

He added that because Arestovych said it was taken out of context, he was not ready to say what the outcome would be.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police registered criminal proceedings against the former adviser to the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych, for scandalous statements about women, whom he called "creatures" that “you want to strangle”.

Member of Parliament Sovsun filed a report to the police against Arestovych because of his statements about women.

At paid seminars, Arestovych called women "creatures" that “you want to strangle".