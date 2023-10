The police have registered criminal proceedings against the former adviser to the Office of the President, Oleksii Arestovych, for making scandalous statements about women, whom he called "creatures" that “you want to strangle”.

This is stated in the letter of the National Police, a copy of which was published by MP Inna Sovsun in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the fact of Arestovych's statements, criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 300 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (production or distribution of works promoting the cult of violence and cruelty, racial, national or religious intolerance and discrimination).

The case against Arestovych was opened on October 5.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine from 2,000 to 4,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, or from UAH 34,000 to UAH 68,000, or restriction of freedom for a period of up to five years.

In her Telegram, Sovsun noted that she had received a response from the police about the start of a pre-trial investigation.

She also reported that she had a response from the Prosecutor General that the case had been transferred to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

"If the case is brought to a logical conclusion, it will be an important precedent for Ukraine, a proof that the law is one for all, and impunity is no longer the norm," the MP emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Sovsun filed a statement to the police against Arestovych because of his statements about women.

At paid seminars, Arestovych called women "creatures" that “you want to strangle”.