Hetmantsev denies possibility of non-payment of pensions and salaries in Ukraine in 2024

All social payments in January-February in Ukraine will be made on time and in full.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, announced this on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, December 27.

According to Hetmantsev, after the statements of some high-ranking officials regarding social benefits in January-February, a lot of questions arose.

"I will answer everyone at once. There is no disaster. Everything will be paid on time and in full," the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee emphasized.

Hetmantsev emphasized that the payments will be made despite the extremely difficult financial situation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 27, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko said that Ukraine will be forced to suspend the payment of pensions and salaries to civil servants if the country does not receive the promised financial aid from the United States and the European Union in early 2024.

On December 25, the Ministry of Finance reported that Ukraine received USD 1.34 billion from the World Bank within the framework of the PEACE in Ukraine project.

On December 23, Hetmantsev said that Ukraine receives aid from various directions, so there will be no financial disaster in January.