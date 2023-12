According to the National Agency for Quality Assurance of Higher Education, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully defended his doctoral dissertation and received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy.

The work was devoted to a topic within the sphere of state secrets in the field of defense, state security and law and order.

It is noted that the dissertation was written at the National University Odesa Law Academy in the specialty "Law."

Although the specific content and topic of the dissertation are classified, keywords were published related to military and service aspects, disciplinary violations, moral and psychological support, military immunity, military justice and the Disciplinary Charter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the year, Zaluzhnyi published six scientific articles on this topic in Ukrainian publications.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi was writing a dissertation at the National University Odesa Law Academy, where ex-MP Serhii Kivalov is the president.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla said that she asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi not to defend his dissertation at the National University Odesa Law Academy, whose president is former MP Serhii Kivalov.