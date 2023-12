Servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group captured about 20 soldiers of the russian occupation army.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on Telegram.

The General said that during the past day, russian troops focused on conducting offensive actions on the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Zaporizhzhia axes.

According to him, the russians continue to carry out active infantry attacks with the support of a large number of armored vehicles.

"In total, on the Tavria axis, the enemy launched 18 airstrikes, conducted 38 combat clashes and made 985 artillery attacks," Tarnavskyi wrote.

As a result of the hostilities, the losses of the invaders amounted to 488 people killed and wounded, about 20 more russians were captured.

In addition, the enemy lost 105 pieces of equipment. An ammunition depot of the occupiers was also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, the Minister of Defense of the aggressor country of russia Sergei Shoigu announced the complete capture of the city of Mariinka in the Donetsk Region.

Recall that the Armed Forces then stated that Shoigu's words were not true, since the Ukrainian military continued to be in the territory of the city.

However, the very next day, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine left the city to the positions near its outskirts.

We also reported that according to analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the capture of Mariinka will not allow the russians to make a breakthrough deep into the region.