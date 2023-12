Capture of Mariyinka did not provide occupiers with bridgehead for rapid offensive operations – ISW

The complete capture of Mariyinka, Donetsk Region, represents a limited tactical success of the russian army. There are no signs that the occupiers will be able to make a further breakthrough into the region.

This follows from a statement by analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The ISW publication states that the capture of Mariyinka does not provide the russians with a reliable operational bridgehead for further offensive operations.

It would be possible to talk about the possibility of a significant operational advance if the russians could improve their capabilities for rapid mechanized advance.

The day before, the occupiers demonstrated the lack of these capabilities in a series of numerous mechanized attacks in the area of Avdiyivka.

"These offensive operations led to further losses of armored vehicles, which forced the russian command to switch to ground attacks using infantry," the publication says.

The ISW also noted that combat-ready mechanized units are needed for rapid operational advancement. Analysts write that the forces of the occupiers on this part of the front are represented by less effective forces of the terrorist group DPR.

The publication also claims that the Ukrainian military has long since fortified many nearby settlements, which are on the further path of russian troops.

As earlier reported, on December 25, the Minister of Defense of russia's aggressor country, Serhiy Shoigu, stated that russian troops had established full control over Mariyinka.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesperson for the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, denied Shoigu's words at the time. According to him, the Ukrainian military was still on the territory of the city.

However, the very next day, December 26, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, announced that the Ukrainian military had withdrawn to the outskirts of the destroyed city.