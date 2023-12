From December 28 to January 6, the number of roadblocks will be increased in the Kyiv Region. The capital's authorities stated that these are counter-sabotage measures that will be carried out with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the National Guard and the 114th separate territorial defense brigade.

This is reported by the regional military administration.

Places of crowding will also be subject to inspection: shopping centers, supermarkets, train stations, and medical institutions.

"We ask every resident of the Kyiv Region, guests of the region to be understanding about security measures and possible traffic stops at roadblocks. We remind you of the need to carry identity documents," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said.

It will be recalled that earlier the Kyiv City State Administration announced that military exercises will be held in Kyiv from December 25 to 28 with the participation of units of the Armed Forces, National and Patrol Police. The purpose of the exercises is to increase the level of combat capability and interaction of all structures involved in the defense of the city. However, the residents of Kyiv reported that summonses were still served at these checkpoints.