The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to oblige those liable for military service to register the electronic account of conscript, those liable for military service or reservist.

This is evidenced by the bill 10378 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Improvement of Certain Issues of Mobilization, Military Registration and Military Service", which was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The procedure for registration and functioning of the Cabinet must be determined by the Government.

Through the electronic cabinet, those liable for military service will be able to clarify their credentials, which they must do within 20 days after the continuation of mobilization (which happens quarterly).

The electronic Cabinet can also be used to serve summonses electronically.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to allow the territorial recruitment and social support centers to issue electronic summons through the conscript's electronic cabinet or by e-mail.